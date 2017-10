A Floyd County jury reached a verdict today in a Charles City murder case. Antoine Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder.

The 36-year-old Williams was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nathaniel Fleming on June 30 outside a Charles City apartment complex. Williams claimed he acted in self-defense.

Williams now faces up to 50 years in prison and will be required to serve at least 35 years behind bars.

(Thanks to Chris Berg, KCHA, Charles City)