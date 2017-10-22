Iowa State earns first national ranking since 2005

The Associated Press Top-25 football poll was released today and Iowa State is among the top-25.

Iowa State is ranked No. 25 in the week 9 poll, marking the first time the Cyclones have appeared in the top-25 rankings since 2005.

Iowa State, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2002, won its third-straight league game on Saturday in a 31-13 win at Texas Tech. It was ISU’s fourth-straight road victory dating back to last season, the longest road streak since 1970-71.

Iowa State’s first opponent as a member of the top-25 will be tough, as the Cyclones play host to No. 4 TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) Saturday on Homecoming in Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN2.

It will be the first game featuring two ranked teams in Jack Trice Stadium since 2002 (No. 19 Iowa State vs. No. 20 Nebraska).