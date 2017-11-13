‘Active’ homicide investigation in Cedar Rapids, no suspect in custody

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a homicide near Coe College.

Cedar Rapids Police got a call about a disturbance on Sunday evening near a Dairy Queen and The History Center in Cedar Rapids as well as Coe College and a Cedar Rapids school. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead, but the cause of death is not being released.

A spokesman for Cedar Rapids Police says they have no suspect in custody and the investigation is still active.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports crime-scene tape surrounds the two-story home and “evidence markers” can be seen “or or near the front steps.”