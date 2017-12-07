Des Moines Diocese Bishop joins others in call for Dream Act

The Bishop of the Des Moines Catholic Diocese is joining Catholic Bishops across the country in calling for Congress to enact the so-called Dream Act.

Bishop Richard Pates spoke with reporters after meeting with some 25 inmates of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding cell at the Polk County Sheriff’s office. He tells the story of one young man who was recently picked up on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

“His whole life has changed dramatically. He had a job, he’s raising children. Not only for him, but for his family. What is he going to do for his family? He says, all I want to do is have a decent life, be able to raise my family, to show love, to have a house, to work hard,” Pates says.

He says some of the people were once protected by the program known as DACA for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children by their parents. Pates says they are asking the government to continue protecting them.

“We’re don,t saying that they necessarily have a pathway to citizenship, but a civil status, in which they can live freely,” Pates says, “they’re contributing to our communities, they have jobs, they pay taxes, they want to join the Army they want to join the National Reserve, all that sort of thing.”

Pates says this enactment of a so-called Dream Act by Congress one of the nation’s key humanitarian and moral issues.

(Thanks to Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio)