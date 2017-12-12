Two deaths confirmed in Pottawattamie County school bus fire

The Pottawatamie County Sheriff’s Department has released an update on the fatal school bus fire in rural Pottawattamie County.

The Sheriff’s Department says two deaths have been been confirmed. One is the driver of the bus, 74-year-old Donald Hendricks from Carson, and the other is 16-year-old Megan Klindt who lived in rural Pottawattamie County.

The Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a 911 call at around 7 a.m. that a Riverside Community School District bus on fire southeast of Oakland.

The news release from the Sheriff’s Department says earlier information that more people were on the bus is incorrect and Hendricks and Klindt were the only individuals on the bus at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.