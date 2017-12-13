Two Iowans held in death of Nebraska woman charged with fraud

Two Iowans being held in Nebraska as persons of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln woman are now facing fraud charges.

The FBI says 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are facing charges of transportation of stolen goods, securities, moneys, state tax stamps or other articles used for fraudulent activities.

The two are being held in Nebraska in connection with the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Loofe went missing in mid-November and her body was found earlier this month. Trail and Boswell were taken into custody as persons of interest in the investigation of her death. The FBI has not said where in Iowa the two lived, and says the fraud charges are the result of a separate investigation.