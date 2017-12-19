Ottumwa man arrested after claim he was a police officer

A southeast Iowa man is in jail, accused of impersonating a police officer and other crimes.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Barnes of Ottumwa was arrested early Sunday following a “burglary in progress” call. Ottumwa Police say Barnes forced his way into a home with a weapon late Saturday night after claiming to be police officer.

A news release indicates Barnes intended to assault an occupant of the home. Police believe Barnes damaged the victim’s vehicles parked outside. Barnes is being held in the Wapello County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, impersonating a public official, and third-degree criminal mischief.