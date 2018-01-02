Overtime loss to Texas drops Iowa State to 0-2 in Big 12

Texas outscored Iowa State 13-9 in overtime to beat the Cyclones 74-70 in Hilton Coliseum. It was Iowa State’s second straight home loss to open Big 12 play.

Coach Steve Prohm who says the Cyclones made progress after a loss to Kansas State to open conference play.

“That is a tough game for us right there because the biggest thing I wanted to see was how our guys responded”, said Prohm. “When they respond the right way you want them to feel victorious. We learned how to win in the non conference now we have to learn how to win in conference play.”

Donovan Jackson led Iowa State with 24 points but says 26 three pointers given up in the last two games has been a major factor in their losses.

“In this league everybody can shoot”, said Jackson. “We have got to start contesting shots.”

Iowa State is 9-4 overall and will be on the road this Saturday to play Oklahoma State.