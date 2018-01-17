Clay County Attorney says Sibley man justified in firing fatal shots

A northwest Iowa man has been cleared of any wrongdoing for killing another man who broke into a home in Spencer last year.

Spencer Police said 30-year-old Nicolas Bandomo of Albert City was shot after he entered a home where people had multiple protection orders against Bandomo. Officers were called to the area just after 12:30 on the morning of September 1st and found Bandomo at a nearby residence. He died, later, at a hospital.

Investigators say 26-year-old Andres Ramos of Sibley fired the fatal shot. Clay County Attorney Kristi Busse, in a news release issued today, announced no charges will be filed and Ramos “was justified in using deadly force against Bandomo.”