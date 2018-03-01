Iowa ag business will get new name

An Iowa-based ag business is getting a new name next year. DuPont Pioneer will unify with DuPont Crop Protection and Dow Agrosciences to become Corteva Agriscience.

Jim Collins will be the division’s chief operating officer. “It’s an opportunity to unify three great businesses under one new name and establish a new brand in the industry,” Collins said.

Corteva is expected to become a stand-alone company in June 2019. “What that means is 100 percent of our 22,000 employees will wake up every day thinking about production agriculture and all of our resources, as a standalone pure agriculture company, will be focused on helping growers improve their productivity around the world,” Collins said.

Seed giant DuPont Pioneer is based in Johnston and currently employs about 2,600 Iowans.

According to Collins, the name Corteva means “heart” and “nature” and represents what the new company will try to create. “One that puts growers productivity at the absolute center of what we’re doing, but also focuses on consumers and the sustainability of agriculture going forward,” Collins said.

The merger was introduced two years ago and closed this past September. The new company will be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Thanks to Amie Sites, Brownfield Ag News