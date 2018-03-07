Bridgewater woman dies in accident involving winter weather conditions

Weather conditions were a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash Tuesday in southwest Iowa.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. on a snow-covered Highway 25 in Adair County. A state patrol report shows 34-year-old Serena Sims of Fontanelle lost control of her SUV, which collided head-on with a car driven by 32-year-old David Nail of Corning.

A third vehicle rear-ended the car. Sixty-year-old Julie Compton of Bridgewater was killed in the crash. Sims and Nail were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, as was 34-year-old Julie Holmes of Bridgewater.