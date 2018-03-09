Elgin to receive River Town of the Year award

A tiny town in the northeast corner of the state is Iowa’s “River Town of the Year.” The group Iowa Rivers Revival hands out the award annually to cities that are working to cleanup and improve access to waterways.

This year, the group is recognizing Elgin and its partners in the Turkey River Recreational Corridor.

A news release states Elgin and the surrounding area has “become a significant state tourism destination” because officials have developed a pedestrian trail along the river and succeeded in earning a State Water Trail designation for a 98-mile stretch of the Turkey.

The official presentation of the River Town of the Year award is scheduled for Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in Elgin at Dotzy’s Restaurant and Saloon.

photo courtesy of Northeast Iowa RC & D