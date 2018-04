A accident on a farm in northwest Iowa left a man dead.

Fifty-two-year-old Bradley Peetsch, of Baxter, Minnesota, was killed when he was run over by a payloader being operated by 17-year-old Joey Van Ginkel of Rock Valley. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Peetsch was walking behind the payloader as Van Ginkel was backing it up on a farm four miles west of Rock Valley.

The accident, which happened Monday afternoon, remains under investigation.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)