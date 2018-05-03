Des Moines County man accused of illegally selling livestock

A rural Mediapolis man is accused stealing from the federal government.

Thirty-three-year- old Michael Eugene Buck Junior is charged with Conversion of Mortgaged Property and Theft of Government Property. The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Buck allegedly sold mortgaged livestock on May 30, 2017, valued at $91,825.67, and converted the proceeds of the livestock to his own use.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)