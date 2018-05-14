Iowa avoids sweep at Northwestern

The Iowa baseball team pounded out 14 hits en route to a 10-7 victory over Northwestern in Sunday’s series finale at Rocky Miller Park.

The victory is Iowa’s 29th of the season, moving the Hawkeyes record to 29-18 overall, 10-9 in Big Ten play.

Iowa manufactured runs early, using a two-out rally in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. After Matt Hoeg walked and stole second, sophomore Ben Norman hit an RBI single down the left field line to give Iowa the 1-0 advantage. The Hawkeyes made it 2-0 when Norman scored on a throwing error by Wildcat catcher Jack Claeys.

After Northwestern put up a three spot in the third to take a 3-2 lead, the Hawkeyes scored two in the fourth, one in the sixth, and three in the seventh to build a 8-3 lead.

“We got a great start out of Jack Dreyer today, he was solid”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “The defense let him down in the third inning, but he overcame it and ended up going five strong. Ben Probst and Cam Baumann did a nice job after Dreyer. We had to go to Daniels at the end, but it was a good day from those guys on the mound.”

Northwestern made things interesting in the ninth, putting up a three spot, courtesy of a three-run Claeys home run to right field to bring the Wildcats within three runs. Junior Zach Daniels got the final out to tally his fifth save of the season.

Dreyer earned his second win in as many weeks, scattering four hits and allowing three runs (one earned) over five innings. The southpaw finished with six strikeouts, tying a career-high.