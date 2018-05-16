Body found in shed at Fort Dodge home

Fort Dodge police are investigating what they’re calling an unattended death.

Authorities were notified Tuesday evening of the discovery of the body of an individual in a shed at a residence in the 1200 block of First Avenue North after checking on a suspicious odor. The Webster County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The name of the subject and manner of death are unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department or Webster County Crime Stoppers.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)