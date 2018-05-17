Man arrested after alleged threat to shoot people at West Burlington store

A threat at a WalMart around nine o’clock this morning in West Burlington led to a manhunt put some schools on alert.

Witnesses say a man entered the rear of the store and threatened to shoot people, but no shots were fired. The store was evacuated immediately as police searched for the suspect. By 10:30 a.m. customers and staff were allowed back into the store as the search for the suspect shifted to the surrounding area.

West Burlington Schools, near to the store held children inside the building and went on a heightened awareness status. Around 12:21 this afternoon West Burlington Police announced they have a suspect in custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)