No charges are expected in a fatal truck-pedestrian accident in Muscatine.

The Iowa State Patrol says 71-year-old Patrick Hazelwood died instantly early Thursday after being struck by a semi-truck while trying to cross Highway 61. Hazelwood was pushing a shopping cart. The Muscatine Journal reports the victim was wearing dark clothes at an unlit intersection and troopers don’t believe the truck driver was impaired.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts, Davenport)