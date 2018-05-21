Poppe sings ‘Landslide’ as voting opens for American Idol finale

Twenty-year-old Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, Iowa, sang a song first recorded more than two decades before she was born to leave her final impression with American Idol voters.

Poppe’s live performance of “Landslide” came after a video montage of her visit last week to Clarksville and a concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds. Poppe is one of three finalists on American Idol, the music competition revived by ABC three years after Fox cancelled it.

Voting was open overnight and ends at 8 a.m. Iowa time Monday. The winner will be announced tonight on a live broadcast.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation calling Poppe humble, kind and praising her talent as a singer and songwriter. Reynolds urged Iowans to vote for Poppe on Sunday night as soon as the voting opened.

“Congratulations. Maddie Poppe Day. Don’t forget to vote,” Reynolds said in a video message posted on Twitter.

On Sunday night’s show, Poppe sang three songs. One of them she wrote. It’s titled “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up. Poppe also sang a single she released Friday.

Singer Katy Perry, one of this season’s American Idol judges, pulled out her smart phone during Sunday night’s broadcast and announced she was voting for Poppe.