Weekend acts Daughtry, Peter Cetera announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Iowa State Fair officials have revealed the Grandstand acts for both Saturdays of this year’s fair in Des Moines.

The Grandstand headliner on August 11 features a former American Idol contestant – Chris Daughtry. His band is called Daughtry. The other Saturday Grandstand act was an original member of the band Chicago. Peter Cetera will perform on August 18th with special guest Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice.

The previously announced Grandstand Acts include: Casting Crowns (August 9), Reba (August 10), Old Dominion (August 12), Jim Gaffigan (August 14), Thomas Rhett (August 15), Earth, Wind & Fire (August 16), Sugarland (August 17) and Florida Georgia Line (August 19).

One more act has yet to be announced.