An autopsy is planned for a body found in Webster County Tuesday.

Police in Fort Dodge were notified Tuesday afternoon from a witness stating they had discovered the body of a male near a field behind the Target store. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Police say that there is no obvious evidence to suggest that foul play is involved.

The name of the man is not being released at this time pending the notification of family members.