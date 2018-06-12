Reynolds says vote of people would stop ‘back and forth’ on same-sex marriage (AUDIO)

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa voters should settle the debate over same-sex marriage.

The Iowa Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in 2009 that legalized same-sex marriage in Iowa. Reynolds says she’d prefer that state legislators propose a constitutional amendment on the subject, so voters may decide what’s legal.

“People have traditional views on what they believe marriage consists of and they have every right to have that, but it was decided by the courts,” Reynolds says. “And I have said from the very beginning my position has been that it probably should go to a vote of the people and they should weigh in and then we would stop this back and forth.”

The Iowa Republican Party’s platform that will be ratified Saturday at the GOP’s state convention calls for repealing “any laws allowing any marriage that is not between one natural man and one natural woman.” Reynolds says the platform provides the “guidelines” grassroots Republicans hope elected officials will advance.

“But it’s not something that every single candidate has to abide by,” Reynolds says. “It is kind of an over-arching goal of what the party is working on.”

Reynolds told a reporter who asked if she supported the party platform’s call for a ban on same-sex marriage that she’s focused on economic issues instead.

“We’re going to talk about reducing taxes and continuing to create an environment where our job creators and businesses…will feel confident in investing and continuing to grow in the state of Iowa,” Reynolds replied.

Reynolds made her comments Tuesday during a news conference in Pella.

AUDIO of Reynolds’ news conference