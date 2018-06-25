Four western Iowa counties added to state disaster list

Twenty-two counties have now been granted a state disaster proclamation.

The governor added four more counties to the list this weekend. The proclamations allow Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties to get state help in responding to the flooding and damage done by severe storms. The governor specifically identifies the need to respond to the derailment of around thirty tanker cars hauling crude oil on a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Lyon County.

The disaster proclamations also activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program in those counties for residents who meet the income guidelines. They can get grants of up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses