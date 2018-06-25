Iowa Corn Growers Association holding meetings across the state

A series of farmer roundtable meetings opens today for members of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Lisa Cassady, spokeswoman for the Johnston-based organization, says the grassroots meetings are important so farmers’ concerns can be heard at all levels.

“They are one of the key parts of our policy development process,” Cassady says. “They’re happening in locations throughout the state.” Roundtable meetings are being held today in Le Mars, Ogden and Sheffield, and tomorrow in Grinnell, Red Oak and Oxford Junction. More talks are planned July 11th in Mount Pleasant, Emmetsburg and Denison, and July 12th in Albia, Creston and Fayette. At the gatherings, Cassady says growers can bring up any issues that are impacting their operations.

“Those policies will be brought forward and approved at the roundtable meetings and then they’ll go on to the annual ICGA Grassroots Summit which will be held on August 24th and 25th,” she says. That summit will be held in Des Moines. www.iowacorn.org

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)