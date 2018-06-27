Grassley expects Trump to nominate new Supreme Court justice soon

Iowa’s senior senator will play a major role in the selection of a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice and two Iowans are on the list of potential picks for the court that the White House released last year.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield and Iowa City native Steven Colloton, who’s a federal judge, are on list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees for Trump’s second choice for the Supreme court. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley chairs the Senate committee that conducts hearings on the president’s judicial nominees. Grassley says he expects Trump to act “soon” and a hearing will be held “in the weeks ahead.”

Grassley was involved in denying a senate hearing to President Obama’s third nominee to the court, back in 2016 after a Supreme Court justice died. The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate says there will be a vote “this fall” on Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee.

The Senate’s Democratic leader says voters should have a say and the decision should be delayed until after the November election.