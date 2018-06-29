Man partially buried in corn pile at a coop pulled to safety

A man has survived after being partially submerged in grain at a co-op near Boone.

The Boone Fire Department was called to the Landus Elevator east of Boone early Friday morning to help an employee that became trapped in a pile of corn. When the on-duty crew arrived at the scene, a conscious individual was found partially buried in an outdoor grain storage area. Rescue efforts were underway by facility staff and a Boone County Deputy Sheriff.

The responding fire department crew was able to use their grain rescue equipment, along with Landus equipment, and were able to rescue the unidentified individual from the corn.

There were no serious injuries reported.

(Reporting by Jim Turbes, KWBQ, Boone)