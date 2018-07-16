Two Cyclones named to Watch Lists

Iowa State All-American running back David Montgomery and three-time All-Big 12 cornerback Brian Peavy were named to the Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch lists, respectively, announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.

Since 1937, the Maxwell Award has been given annually to the nation’s best college football player by the Maxwell Football Club. The organization instituted the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in the nation in 1995.

Montgomery became the 14th player in school history to crack the 1,000-yard barrier in 2017 when he rushed for 1,146 yards. He ranked third in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game at 88.2.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native was one of the toughest backs to bring down, forcing 109 missed tackles to earn First-Team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus and First-Team All-Big 12 accolades.

Montgomery tallied six 100-yard rushing games and 11 TDs a year ago.

He also proved to be a threat as a pass-catcher, ranking fifth on the team in receptions with 36, the second-best season total by a Cyclone back in school history.

Montgomery will enter his junior year with 1,709 rushing yards, eight 100-yard rushing games, 49 receptions and 425 receiving yards in his career.

A senior from Houston, Texas, Peavy enters his final Iowa State campaign as the active team leader in tackles (232), pass breakups (30) and interceptions (5).

Peavy was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2017, leading the team in takeaways (4) and ranking third in tackles (88). He also led the team and ranked 25th nationally in fumbles recovered (2).