Board of Medicine exec resigns, accuses two agencies of being ‘unfair’ to him

The head of the Iowa Board of Medicine abruptly resigned Friday afternoon after accusing staff in two state agencies of being “grossly unfair” to him.

Mark Bowden had been the executive director of the Iowa Board of Medicine for the past decade. He was placed on administrative leave June 30 for reasons that have not been made public. The Board of Medicine voted Friday to reinstate Bowden to the post, but later that day signalled it might reconsider.

In his resignation letter, Bowden said he had been treated in a “grossly unfair way” by staff in the Departments of Public Health and Administrative Services. Bowden cited “substantial deficiencies” in the two agencies, but did not elaborate.

Bowden said in his resignation letter that he had retired “in good standing” with the State of Iowa, which seemed to signal he’ll be eligible for retirement benefits. Bowden, who formerly worked as an editor at The Cedar Rapids Gazette, is a past president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.