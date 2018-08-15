Hawkeyes Louis named preseason all-Big Ten

University of Iowa senior volleyball player Taylor Louis has been named a 2018 preseason All-Big Ten honoree, the conference announced Tuesday.

Louis, a native of Evanston, Illinois, is the nation’s top returning kills leader with 1,534. She finished the 2017 season with 23 double-digit kills matches over Iowa’s 33 contests. Louis led the Hawkeyes with 386 kills and amassed 88 digs and 45 blocks.

“This is well earned recognition for Lou and now she’ll have to step up and respond,” UI head coach Bond Shymansky said. “She has been on a mission all year and will surely be a great leader for our team”

Louis is Iowa’s first preseason All-Big Ten selection since 2001 when Sara Meyermann earned the nod.

The Hawkeyes head into the 2018 season with high expectations after the team’s second straight winning season. Iowa’s 18 wins in 2017 are the second most wins since 1994.

The Hawkeyes debut their 2018 squad with the Black & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.