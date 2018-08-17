U.S. Attorney General critical of travel ban ruling in Des Moines speech

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Iowa today, criticizing the trend of just one federal judge issuing nationwide orders that have blocked President Trump from governing “as the voters elected him to do.”

Sessions criticized the judge who issued a nationwide order preventing the president’s travel ban from taking effect. He accused the judge of “psychoanalyzing” a speech President Trump made on the campaign trail. Sessions says Trump has a government to run and “it is not the duty of the courts to manage this government or pass judgment” on every Executive Branch policy. Sessions also praised President Trump for keeping a campaign promise and nominating “faithful, restrained judges” to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sessions callled nominee Brett Kavanaugh a “truly great” future justice. Justice Neil Gorsuch also spoke at the conference for federal judges and prosecutors. No broadcast recording was permitted, but reporters were allowed to take notes and the attorney general’s prepared remarks were send out via email. Attorney General Sessions also spoke early this morning at the Des Moines Rotary Club, but that event was closed to the media.

In prepared remarks released via email, Sessions touted the stock market results since Trump became president and told the Rotarians the country was “getting back on track” in fighting crime. Sessions said the country has “to get serious about illegal immigration” and he indicated there are 40-thousand “illegal aliens” living in Iowa — nearly equal to the population of Cedar Falls. Sessions also warned the crowd voter fraud exists and he cited a case from Hampton in which “an illegal alient from Mexico stole the identity of somebody from Puerto Rico and voted in 2012.