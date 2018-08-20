Two-year-old who shot himself at Clive hotel expected to be released from hospital

Police have released the names of the parents of a child who shot himself at a hotel in a Des Moines suburb this weekend.

Clive police say the parents of the two-year-old are 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser and 28-year-old Kylie Harvey of Council Bluffs. The investigation determined the child found a .45 caliber handgun in a piece of luggage and shot himself through the upper chest and neck Sunday morning. Police say the child’s condition is improving and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Clive police say Hauser, the boy’s father, has a permit to carry the gun from Pottawattamie County. Detectives are working with the Department of Human Services and the Polk County Attorney and say they will make a determination on any charges once the instigation is complete.