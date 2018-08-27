Council Bluffs dad charged after investigation of young son’s shooting

The father of a young boy who shot himself while staying at a suburban Des Moines hotel is now charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

The felony charge against 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser of Council Bluffs resulted from the August 19th shooting at the Sterling Inn hotel in Clive. Police say Hauser’s two-year-old son found a loaded gun in a suitcase and picked it up and pulled the trigger.

The child was shot through the chest and neck, but police say he survived as was released from the hospital. Hauser was booked and released on a promise to appear in court again on September 4th.