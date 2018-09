A woman was killed and a man injured in an ATV crash in eastern Iowa early Sunday morning.

It happened a little after 1 a.m in Jackson County. A State Patrol crash report shows 28-year-old Bret Rapp of Maquoketa was driving the ATV when is left a roadway, rolled, and struck a tree.

A passenger, 27-year-old Sarah Bennett of Bernard, was killed in the crash.