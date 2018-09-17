Know a hero? Nominate them to get recognition during Iowa-Nebraska game

Iowans are being urged to look around and single out people in their lives who are heroes and nominate them for an award, according to Rachelle Lipker at the American Red Cross.

“We are looking for everyday heroes that we know are out there in the community,” Lipker says. “We have different categories for some heroes that we’re looking for.” Those categories include good Samaritans and those who helped during a disaster, people who go above and beyond in their everyday lives.

“We’re selecting one winner from Nebraska and one from Iowa,” she says. “They will be presented awards at the Iowa-Nebraska game.” That football game is scheduled for November 23rd at Iowa City’s Kinnick Stadium. All of us likely know someone who would qualify for the honor.

“The lifetime hero is for an individual, just by the way they live, who is inspiring to others,” Lipker says. “We have a public servant award for an individual who is in the line of duty, such as a policeman, fire, military, medical.”

Nominations are being taken through September 30th. Winners will receive tickets to the game and be recognized on field. Learn more and nominate someone here: https://www.redcross.org/local/iowa/about-us/news-and-events/events/heroes.html