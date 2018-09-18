Man charged with murder in death of former ISU golfer

Ames Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after a former Iowa State University golfer was found dead at a local golf course.

Golfers on the Coldwater Golf coursed just east of Jack Trice Stadium found a golf bag with no one around and called police around 10:20 Monday morning.

Officers searched the area and found the body of 22 year-old Celia Arozamena of Ames some distance away from the golf bag. They determined she had been assaulted and died.

Police have charged 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards with her murder. Richards has no known address.

The Iowa State sports information department says Arozamena was a native of Spain who was the medalist at the 2018 Big 12 championship and was also Iowa State’s “Female Athlete of the Year.” She exhausted her eligibility and was finishing her civil engineering degree.

Police plan to release more details on their investigation later today.