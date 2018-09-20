Cedar Rapids man ends up in creek after fleeing Iowa State Patrol

A Cedar Rapids man was hospitalized last night after a chase that ended with his car in a creek.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report shows a trooper tried to pull over a car on Interstate 380 at 9:30 p.m., but the driver sped away. The chase continued for a few miles through Shueyville before the driver lost control and crashed into Hoosier Creek.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Miller was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, but there’s no word on the extent of his injuries or the charges he may be facing.