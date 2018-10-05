Grassley says Kavanaugh critics trying to impose ‘mob rule’

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is accusing Democrats of trying to destroy the “impeccable reputation” of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“What left-wing groups and their Democratic allies have done to Judge Kavanaugh is nothing short of monstrous,” Grassley said this morning, just before 51 senators agreed to allow a Saturday vote in the senate on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Grassley said Kavanaugh’s background has been “thoroughly investigated” and there’s “no hint of misconduct.”

“I’m pleased to support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” Grassley said. “I’m sorry for what the whole family went through the last several weeks. We should all admire Kavanaugh’s willingness to serve his country that despite the way he’s been treated.”

Grassley spoke for more than 15 minutes, concluding with these comments that were not included in his prepared remarks.

“What we have learned is the resistance that has existed since the day after the November 2016 election is centered right here in Capitol Hill,” Grassley said, emphasizing the word “resistance” by using the French pronunciation. “…I hope we can say, ‘No!’ to mob rule by voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

A Republican senator from Alaska joined senate Democrats in voting no on today’s procedural vote. A Democratic senator from West Virginia was the only Democrat to join Republicans to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote. The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says Kavanaugh’s testimony to Grassley’s committee last week was bitter, partisan and showed Kavanaugh does not have the temperament to be a judge.