Iowa firm wins grant to help rural communities with development plans

An Iowa-based engineering firm is getting $200,000 from the U.S.D.A. to help four rural communities implement “regional development plans.”

McClure Engineering Company is headquartered in Iowa, with an office in Kansas and five more in Missouri. According to a news release from the U.S.D.A., McClure’s goal is to create 130 businesses in the four rural communities, which are not named.

The $200,000 from the U.S.D.A. is seed money for McClure’s vision of getting at least $10 million in public and private money to support the entrepreneurs in the four communities.

McClure Engineering was founded in Iowa six decades ago. McClure’s headquarters is in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, with offices in Fort Dodge, North Liberty, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Spencer and Red Oak.