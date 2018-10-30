West Union couple accused of drug trafficking, child endangerment

A man and woman are facing child endangerment and drug charges in northeast Iowa’s Fayette County.

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan James Smith and 30-year-old Erika Pipkin, both of West Union, were arrested Monday at an apartment where police say they uncovered a drug trafficking operation. Police say meth was in reach of Pipkin’s two-year-old child. Officials with the Department of Human Services have launched their own investigation and took the child.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office reports more charges could be filed and more arrests are possible.