Drunk driver accused of $14,000 in property damage in Spirit Lake

A Nebraska man has been arrested and accused of damaging $14,000 worth of property with his pick-up Sunday evening in Spirit Lake.

Joseph Burmood of Kennard, Nebraska, has been charged with operating while intoxicated. Spirit Lake police say Burmood drove his pick-up off a street, hit a stop sign and the front porch of a home. He backed up and drove away, weaving from one side of the road to the other, before hitting a street light and a “no parking” sign.

He drove off, again, crossed both lanes of traffic and wound up hitting a retaining wall and a large tree in the front yard of another home.

His 2006 GMC Sierra is considered a total loss. In addition to drunk driving, he’s facing other traffic-related charges, including driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.

Officials estimate about $14,000 worth of damage was done to public and private property.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)