Cyclones look to extend dominance

The Iowa State men look to continue their domination of the Cy-Hawk series when they visit Iowa tonight. The Cyclones are 7-1 and have won seven of the last nine games against the Hawkeyes.

“This is what you want to be a part of”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. ” It is a great rivalry and both fan bases are extremely passionate.”

Iowa is ranked 18th and enters the game having lost two straight, including Monday night’s 90-68 loss at 10th ranked Michigan State. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery is confident his team will bounce back with a good effort.

“And for the most part you have to stay positive for that to happen”, said McCaffery. “You have got to accept defeat and you should not feel good about it and none of us did. But you don’t want that feeling to linger.”