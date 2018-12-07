Man charged after missing Mason City girl found

A girl who’d been missing for nearly two months has been found in Mason City and a young man is charged in connection with her disappearance.

According to Mason City Police, officers responded Thursday night to a report of witnesses possibly seeing 15-year-old Tala Schaal enter an apartment building. She was located inside one of the apartments minutes later.

Eighteen-year-old Devyn Belseth was arrested for harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent or guardian, an aggravated misdemeanor. Police say the case remains under investigation.