State auditors confirm tardy IRS filings from Marshalltown schools

State officials have identified hundreds of thousands of dollars of sloppy bookkeeping in the Marshalltown Community School District.

Allison Meyer was a payroll specialist for Marshalltown schools until she was placed on administrative leave on June 13th of this year. She resigned the next day. A special investigation by the state auditor’s office shows the district racked up more than $616,000 in penalties and interest. Auditors say it’s because Meyer missed monthly and quarterly filing deadlines with the IRS. In addition, auditors figure Meyer overpaid current and former employees by about $26,000 by improperly calculating pay, overtime and insurance benefits.

Marshalltown schools applied for a waiver from the IRS, to avoid the hugepenalty for tardy reporting, but the waiver request was denied. The school district has appealed that ruling.