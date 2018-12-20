Windsor Heights man sentenced to prison for scamming investment clients

A central Iowa man will spend more than eight years in prison on a federal fraud conviction.

Sixty-year-old Roger Goodwin of Windsor Heights was found guilty of seven counts of mail fraud in August in connection with his business “Goodwin Network Advisors.”

Court information says Goodwin advised several clients to move more than one million dollars our of existing investments to invest in products he sold. But Goodwin then deposited the money into his own account and spent it to pay his mortgage, remodel his house and on personal trips and other items.

The U.S. Attorney says Goodwin preyed on elderly clients. He was sentenced to 97 months in prison and ordered to pay $934,000 in restitution. He was also ordered to forfeit his house and a motorcycle.