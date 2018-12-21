Three top city employees in Denison placed on paid leave

The city manager, city clerk and fire chief in Denison were placed on paid leave earlier this week.

The three will remain on leave pending the conclusion of an independent investigation. The city through a press release cautioned the public that no conclusions have been made at this time, “therefore there should be no presumption of wrongdoing with regard to any City employee.”

During a Denison City Council meeting this morning, the council approved the hiring of a Des Moines law firm investigate personnel matters. The motion carried on a 4-1 vote. Due to the nature of a personnel investigation the city is unable to share any further details on the matter.

(By Michael Earl, KDSN, Denison/Photo from Denison Facebook page)