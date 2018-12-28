Iowa State collides with Washington State in the Alamo Bowl

There is plenty to accomplish for the 24th ranked Iowa State Cyclones as they get set to play 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

A victory would mark the first back-to-back bowl wins in program history and the 17 victories would also cap off the best two year run ever. Major progress for a program that was 2-10 four years ago and winless in the Big 12.

“The Iowa State fans have been there through the ups and downs and it is big for the program to see the fruits of our labor”, said senior corner Brian Peavy. “It is perfect how coach Campbell came in with trust the process and you can see it in our journey.”

Washington State enter with the nation’s top passing attack. The Cyclone offense will try to do its part by keeping the Cougar offense on the sideline.

“We are going to continue to do what we try to do in every game and that is make plays”, said Iowa State running back David Montgomery.

Washington State is 10-2 and with a victory the Cougars would post their first 11-win season. Senior quarterback Gardner Minshew has passed for nearly 4500 yards and 36 touchdowns.

“This is a huge stage and a big bowl game against a really good team”, said Minshew. “We have just got to go out and do what we do.”

Kickoff in the Alamodome is 8:00p.m. The game will be carried by E-S-P-N.