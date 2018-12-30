Radio Iowa

Cyclones eye 2019 after loss in Alamo Bowl

Matt Campbell

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects to see continued growth with the Cyclone program. ISU posted its second straight eight win season after a 28-26 loss to 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl and a large number of starters return.

“There are a lot of guys who have played a lot of football in this upcoming senior class that have had a huge impact”, said Campbell. “So I think our leadership has got a chance to be really special.”

Campbell says he will remember this year’s team as “gutsy” after bouncing back from a 1-3 start.

“If you look at the teams that started the season 1-3 around the country and the teams that had the ability to recover like this group did it is really powerful.”

 