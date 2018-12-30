Iowa defense faces familiar challenge

Iowa will face a familiar offense in Tuesday’s Outback Bowl against 18th ranked Mississippi State. Bulldog coach Joe Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State when the Nittany Lions beat the Hawkeyes in 2016 and 2017.

“It is always a challenge when they have got a running quarterback”, said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker. You have got to be disciplined in what you do.”

The Hawkeyes need to be assignment sound against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who has rushed for more than a thousand yards this season.

“You have got be careful with cheating with too many guys in the box”, added Parker. “You don’t want to give up big plays. They have great skill on the outside.”