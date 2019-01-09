Iowa wins at Northwestern

The Iowa Hawkeyes snapped an eight-game Big Ten road losing skid.

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Tyler Cook , the Hawkeyes won their second straight game and posted their first road win of the season, downing Northwestern, 73-63, Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Iowa improves to 13-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten play.

“I am proud of how we were able to come here in a tough environment and get a big win,” said senior Nicholas Baer , who narrowly missed a double-double after finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. “We knew we have been struggling on the road lately, and we were able to come here against a good Northwestern team and play together. It was huge for us.”

After battling to a 34-all tie at the half, Northwestern surged with a 10-3 run over the first four minutes of the second half to build a 44-37 lead. It was the Wildcats’ first lead of the game.

“We knew we had to settle down a little bit,” said Baer. “We got punched at the start of the second half and we made our run as the second half progressed.

“I am proud of how we were able to respond to some adversity on the road and come out and get the road win.”