Iowa’s Cook may play against No. 16 Ohio State

Iowa forward Tyler Cook may play on Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes host 16th ranked Ohio State in Big Ten play. Cook missed Wednesday night’s 73-63 win at Northwestern with a sore knee but was expected to practice Friday afternoon.

“The other night we had eight guys ready to go so we will go with that”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “Hopefully Tyler will feel good enough to play and be effective. If he is we will be that much better and if not we have got to go with what we got”

Cook is Iowa’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game and the leading rebounder at 8.3 per game. The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in the league race. The Buckeyes are 2-2 after an upset loss at Rutgers.